497 recovered out of 500 cases to date in the Faroe Islands: COVID-19 update

On Saturday, almost nine months after the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the Faroe Islands, case number 500 was confirmed. The person in question – a traveler who arrived from overseas – was the fifth person to test positive in the Faroe Islands since the beginning of November and the second person this past week.

A day earlier, another person had tested positive, being part of a chain of infection that has been fully identified according to chief medical officer Lars Fodgaard Møller.

Based on 164,512 COVID-19 tests in the Faroe Islands, a total 500 cased have been confirmed up until now, of which 497 have been registered as recovered. No COVID-19 related death has been recorded and the total number of hospitalizations has been very insignificant.

There are currently a total three active cases of infected persons with zero hospitalizations. As of this writing, five persons remain in quarantine.