38 active cases: Thetis has established a travel unit to test people all over the country

Since June, Thetis has been handling the COVID-19 testing of travellers, and everyone has been able to book a testing from the company, which has a test station in Tórshavn and at Vágar Airport.

Companies, both public and private, have also gotten their employees tested at Thetis. Earlier this month Thetis tested about 2.000 students and staff at the Glasir college in Tórshavn.

In the following weeks, Thetis will be sending out a unit to travel all over the country to conduct tests.

– An increasing number of municipalities and companies want their citizens and employees tested for COVID-19. Thetis now has a travel unit, which will travel to most areas of the Faroe Islands to conduct tests.

This week, Thetis has conducted tests in Norðragøta and Eiði, and on Thursday, the Thetis unit will be in Vágur.

In additional to Thetis’s test stations, everyone can still get tested at the hospitals in Tórshavn, Klaksvík and Suðuroy.

Number of active cases currently 38

On Tuesday, four new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the Faroe Islands.

A total of 129.942 tests have now been conducted, and a total of 467 cases have been confirmed in the Faroe Islands. 429 have already recovered, meaning the current number of active cases is 38.

223 people are in quarantine, and no one is currently hospitalized.

