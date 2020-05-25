370 people were diagnosed with cancer in 2019

According to Krabbameinsfelagið, the Faroese Cancer Foundation, 370 people in the Faroe Islands were diagnosed with cancer last year.

On average this means one patient was diagnosed every day in 2019, which is also a new record, according to the foundation’s annual report, which was released last week.

In the years 2009 – 2017, the average number of cases was between 200 and 250 annually. In earlier years the average number was between 150 and 200.

