30 million DKK invested in Faroese TV series TROM – 4 million is now needed from the government

The TROM TV series could be the biggest film production in Faroese history.

The total budget for the production is 37 million DKK, and producers have already guaranteed 30 million from foreign investors, but it is necessary for the Faroese government to contribute with four million in order for the series to be shot in the Faroe Islands, according to the producers.

So far, however, the Government seems to have little interest in supporting the production, which means the series might have to be shot elsewhere.

– I’m sorry the people in charge of our country don’t see the potential in this. We’re talking about an investment, which would be very beneficial for our society, says Aksel V. Johannesen, former Prime Minister and leader of the Social Democratic Party, Javnaðarflokkurin in an update on Facebook. He adds that he’s still hoping to reach an agreement on the matter before the Parliament’s summer recess.

TROM is a crime series, which revolves around the character of Hannis Martinsson, a journalist who discovers the body of an animal rights activist during a Faroese whale slaughter. The story shocks the community that suddenly becomes a place where anyone can be suspected of murder.

TROM is created and written by Torfinn Jákupsson and is inspired by books by Faroese author Jógvan Isaksen about investigative journalist Hannis Martinsson.

