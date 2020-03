On Monday morning, the chief medical officer of the Faroe Islands, Lars Fodgaard Møller, announced that the Faroe Islands had a total of 18 COVID-19 cases. 24 hours later, on Tuesday morning that number had almost trippled.

The Faroe Islands now has a total of 47 cases. According to Kringvarp Føroya, two of these are employees at the National Hospital of the Faroe Islands.

During the last few weeks, a total of 703 have been tested for the virus.