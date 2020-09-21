273 Glasir students and staff test negative for COVID-19: Number of active cases is now 24

On Sunday it was announced that a family in Tórshavn had tested positive for COVID-19. They had children at the Glasir college, at the sports track at the school Skúlin á Fløtum and at a kindergarten at Norðasta Horn.

It was decided that all students and staff at Glasir and at the sports track at Skúlin á Fløtum should get tested, the same with all the children and staff at the kindergarten.

On Sunday, 273 students and staff were tested at the Glasir college, and on Monday about 1.400 were tested. About a hundred students and 15 staff members at Skúlin á Fløtum were tested, and 43 children and 14 staff members at the kindergarten were tested.

Steinbjørn Hardlei, rector at Glasir told Kringvarp Føroya that all of the 273 tests, which were conducted on Sunday evening had come back negative. The results of the other tests has yet to be announced.

24 active cases

According to newest statistics from the Ministry of Health, a total of 437 have now tested positive for COVID-19 in the Faroe Islands. Since Sunday, another three cases have been added.

The three people in question contracted the virus in the Faroe Islands, and they are all part of the same chain of infection. They have now been placed in isolation.

Another recovery has also been announced, meaning 413 have now recovered, leaving 24 active cases.

These results are based on 115.982 tests.

—–

CORONA AID FOR LOCAL.FO! ($10/month)

Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.

Local.fo currently has only 25 supporters who are making small monthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.Local.fo currently has25 supporters who are makingmonthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION —–