26 suicides committed in the Faroe Islands between 2007 and 2018

Between the years of 2007 and 2018, 26 suicides were committed in the Faroe Islands. The victims in question were 22 men and 4 women.

According to Statistics Faroe Islands, 2010 was a record year with seven suicides – six men and one woman. However, according to other sources, the number was six.

In 2017, when Kristianna Winther Poulsen, MP for Javnaðarflokkurin, inquired about the number of suicides committed in 2010, Sirið Stenberg, then Minister of Health, said that six suicides had been committed that year. Wikpedia’s page about suicides says the same thing.

Between the years of 1981 and 2007, a total of 88 suicides were committed in the Faroe Islands. According to Wikipedia, the numbers in the Faroe Islands are incredibly low compared to other Nordic countries.

