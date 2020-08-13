23 new COVID-19 cases in the Faroe Islands

Since Wednesday, another 23 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the Faroe Islands, meaning the total number of registered cases is now 362, and the current number of active cases is 137.

These numbers are based on a total of 65.948 test results.

More than 900 people are currently in quarantine, 857 people are waiting on their test result, and no one is currently hospitalized with the disease.

As of Wednesday evening, roughly two thirds of those, who are currently infected, are men, and most of them were below the age of 50.

The Faroe Islands have not registered any COVID-19 deaths, and have had very few patients hospitalized with the disease. During the first wave, only a handful of COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, none of whom needed intensive care. During this second wave, only two COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized so far – both of them sailors from the Russian trawler Karelia.

225 of the 362 COVID-19 patients, who have been registered in the Faroe Islands, have recovered.

Source: Corona.fo

—–

CORONA AID FOR LOCAL.FO! ($10/month)

Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.

Local.fo currently has only 25 supporters who are making small monthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.Local.fo currently has25 supporters who are makingmonthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION —–