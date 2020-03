For this year’s Summar Festival, there will be 218 spots available for festival guests who want to bring their caravan, and the sale has already begun.

The sale began on Wednesday, and space for the caravans will be cleared in five different areas in Klaksvík, and one can secure a spot through the festival’s website – summarfestivalur.com.

This year’s Summar Festival will be held from 6 – 8 August.