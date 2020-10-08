21 active COVID-19 cases – No one hospitalized

On Wednesday, one new COVID-19 case was confirmed, according to most recent statistics.

A total of 136.959 tests have now been conducted in the Faroe Islands, of which 1.069 were conducted on Wednesday.

477 cases have now been confirmed in the Faroe Islands, of which 456 have recovered. This leaves 21 active cases.

Since Wednesday, one patient has been discharged from the hospital meaning no one is currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Faroe Islands.

101 people are in quarantine.

