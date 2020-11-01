20.000 salmon escape from fish holding pen in Sandur

In the early hours of Tuesday, about 20.000 salmon escaped from a fish holding pen in Sandur.

The pen belonged to the seafood company Mowi. The salmon had been moved from another cage and was meant to be slaughtered that day.

Unfortunately, the pen got damaged, and a lot of salmon managed to escape through the large hole in the pen.

Hans Jacobsen, CEO of Mowi, told Kringvarp Føroya, that the amount of salmon lost amounted to the wares produced in a day and a half.

The 20.000 salmon were worth a total of about four million DKK, the CEO told vp.fo. The damage to the holding pen was mended to make sure something similar wouldn’t happen again.