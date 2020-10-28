15 percent of the Faroese population have not been tested for COVID-19

According to a survey, which Spyr.fo conducted for Portal.fo’s new weekend newspaper, Blaðið Vikuskifti, 15 percent have not gotten tested for COVID-19.

Of the 500 people who participated in the survey, 84,5 percent said they’d gotten tested at least once. 61,6 percent had gotten tested twice or more times than that.

According to the survey, it is residents in Tórshavn, who have gotten tested the most.

In the northern part of the Faroe Islands, 25 percent of the population have never gotten tested. In other areas only 11 – 19 percent of the population haven’t gotten tested. The percentage of untested population is lowest in Tórshavn.

Most of those who’ve gotten tested have gotten tested when travelling, while 35 percent have gotten tested on the request of their employer.

The results of the survey were published in the newspaper’s first issue on 17 October 2020, when over 144.800 tests had been conducted in the Faroe Islands. Since then, another 7.200 tests have been conducted – leaving the total number of tests at over 152.000. The first COVID-19 test was conducted in the Faroe Islands in late February.

The Faroe Islands have currently confirmed 494 COVID-19 cases, of which 478 have ended in recoveries. This leaves 16 active cases.

On Monday, four travellers who were tested upon arrival at Vágar Airport tested positive, and no cases were confirmed on Tuesday. There are currently 47 people in quarantine in the Faroe Islands, and no one is hospitalized.