12 new cases and one recovery: Number of tests and new cases has reached a record high these past few days

The number of new cases in the Faroe Islands has set a new record. A total of 291 people have now tested positive in the Faroe Islands, according to the newest statistics from the Ministry of Health. More than 45.000 tests have now been conducted in the Faroe Islands.

On Wednesday 5 August, 1.863 tests were conducted, and 38 of these came back positive. On Thursday 6 August, 3.290 tests were conducted. 763 tests have yet to be analyzed, but of the 2.527 tests, which have already been analyzed, 12 were positive. The Ministry of Health therefore advises everyone who got tested on Thursday to be extra cautious, until they get their result.

One foreigner who’s been hospitalized for COVID-19 at the National Hospital of the Faroe Islands has been discharged, completely recovered.

This means that the current number of active cases is now 98 and that 193 people have recovered. Of the 98 active cases, 32 are foreign sailors who’ve already left the country, meaning there are currently 66 active cases in the country.

The Ministry of Health reminds the public that the situation is very serious and that the virus is spreading quicker than before. Everyone is advised to practice social distancing and to maintain good hygiene. The Ministry also reminds people that if they have been in contact with an infected person they are to remain quarantined for 14 days regardless of their test result.

