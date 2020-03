The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Faroe Islands is now 115, the Faroese Ministry of Health announced on Sunday morning – 23 more than the day before.

So far, 14 people have recovered, meaning the total number of active cases is currently 101. According to Kringvarp Føroya, one of them is a 14-month-old girl who started showing symptoms on Wednesday and was diagnosed on Saturday.