11 new COVID-19 cases: Only one student among them, chief medical officer says

On Monday 11 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed, according to newest statistics from the Ministry of Health.

All cases are people who’ve contracted the virus in the Faroe Islands, and most of them have a connection to other confirmed cases. The new cases have been placed in isolation.

3.581 tests were conducted yesterday, and a total of 119.982 tests have now been conducted in the Faroe Islands.

With these new cases, the total number of confirmed cases has now reached 448. 414 of these have already recovered, meaning the number of active cases is 34.

Lars Fodgaard Møller, chief medical officer in the Faroe Islands tells Kringvarp Føroya that most of the new cases have no connection to the tests, which were conducted at Glasir, Skúlin á Fløtum and in the kindergarten on Norðasta Horn., after a family in Tórshavn had contracted the virus.

Only one student is among the 11 new cases, he says, adding that the virus likely didn’t spread in any of these establishments but that it was the parents who’d passed it on to their children.

